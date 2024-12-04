Schließen

Alltägliche Lebenswirklichkeit und ontologische Theorie

  • The aim of this paper is to discuss the relation between our experience in everyday life and ontological reflection. While many accounts in contemporary ontology still defend the idea that the world consists only of material objects, some new views on everyday metaphysics or social ontology which try to articulate the specific properties of the objects used and found in ordinary life have been established during the last years. In the critical ontology of Nicolai Hartmann, the social and cultural dimension of our life is situated in the sphere of spiritual being [Geistiges Sein]. By investigating the methodical relation of phenomenology and critical ontology as well as specific entities (objective spirit, cultural objects), it is established that Hartmann offers a wide and methodologically reflected view which could be able to satisfy the practical significance of these entities.

Author details:Moritz von KalckreuthORCiDGND
Date of first publication:2020/05/11
Tag:Nicolai Hartmann
artefacts; culture; objective spirit; ontology; phenomenology; social ontology
