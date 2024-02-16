Schließen

On a nonargument for cleft sources in sluicing

  • On the basis of certain semantic intuitions, Barros (2012) argues that ellipsis does not require structural isomorphism between elided structure and its antecedent. We tackle this claim. Semantic intuitions cannot be a pointer to the analysis of silent structure. We provide empirical evidence that raises the question of to what extent semantic intuitions about plausible articulable syntax must inform one's analysis of silent structure. We conclude that the answer to this question must be crosslinguistically informed. We conjecture that ellipsis introduces ellipsis-specific interpretive mechanisms, so that intuitions about "how the unelided structure would be interpreted" are not empirically relevant.

Author details:Luis VicenteORCiDGND, Matthew Barros, Troy Messick, Andres Saab
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/ling_a_00390
ISSN:0024-3892
ISSN:1530-9150
Title of parent work (English):Linguistic inquiry
Publisher:MIT Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/16
Tag:content; contextual restriction; ellipsis identity; inheritance of; sluicing
Volume:52
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:867
Last Page:880
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

