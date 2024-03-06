Schließen

Rectangular core-collapse supernova remnants

  Core-collapse supernova remnants are the gaseous nebulae of galactic interstellar media (ISM) formed after the explosive death of massive stars. Their morphology and emission properties depend both on the surrounding circumstellar structure shaped by the stellar wind-ISM interaction of the progenitor star and on the local conditions of the ambient medium. In the warm phase of the Galactic plane (n approximate to 1 cm(-3), T approximate to 8000 K), an organized magnetic field of strength 7 mu G has profound consequences on the morphology of the wind bubble of massive stars at rest. In this paper, we show through 2.5D magnetohydrodynamical simulations, in the context of a Wolf-Rayet-evolving 35 M 0 star, that it affects the development of its supernova remnant. When the supernova remnant reaches its middle age (15-20 kyr), it adopts a tubular shape that results from the interaction between the isotropic supernova ejecta and the anisotropic, magnetized, shocked stellar progenitor bubble into which the supernova blast wave expands. Our calculations for non-thermal emission, i.e. radio synchrotron and inverse-Compton radiation, reveal that such supernova remnants can, due to projection effects, appear as rectangular objects in certain cases. This mechanism for shaping a supernova remnant is similar to the bipolar and elliptical planetary nebula production by wind-wind interaction in the low-mass regime of stellar evolution. If such a rectangular core-collapse supernova remnant is created, the progenitor star must not have been a runaway star. We propose that such a mechanism is at work in the shaping of the asymmetric core-collapse supernova remnant Puppis A.

Metadaten
Author details:Dominique M.-A. MeyerORCiDGND, Pablo F. Velazquez, Oleh PetrukORCiD, Alexandros Chiotellis, Martin PohlORCiDGND, Artemi Camps-Farina, Miroslav Petrov, Estela M. Reynoso, Juan C. Toledo-Roy, E. Matias SchneiterORCiD, Antonio Castellanos-RamirezORCiD, Alejandro EsquivelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1832
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):application to Puppis A
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:ISM: supernova remnants; methods: MHD; stars: evolution; stars: massive
Volume:515
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
First page:594
Last Page:605
Funding institution:PAPIIT-UNAM [IA103121, IG100422]; CONACYT; Spanish Ministry of Science; and Innovation [PID2019-107427GB-C31]; CONICET [PIP 112-201701-00604CO]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

