MusE GAs FLOw and Wind V. The dust/metallicity-anisotropy of the circum-galactic medium

  We investigate whether the dust content of the circum-galactic medium (CGM) depends on the location of the quasar sightline with respect to the galaxy major-axis using 13 galaxy-Mg II absorber pairs (9-81 kpc distance) from the MusE GAs FLOw and Wind (MEGAFLOW) survey at 0.4 < z < 1.4. The dust content of the CGM is obtained from [Zn/Fe] using ultraviolet and visual echelle spectrograph data. When a direct measurement of [Zn/Fe] is unavailable, we estimate the dust depletion from a method that consists in solving for the depletion from multiple singly ionized ions (e.g. Mn II, Cr II, and Zn II) since each ion depletes on dust grains at different rates. We find a positive correlation between the azimuthal angle and [Zn/Fe] with a Pearson's gamma = 0.70 +/- 0.14. The sightlines along the major axis show [Zn/Fe] < 0.5, whereas the [Zn/Fe] is > 0.8 along the minor axis. These results suggest that the CGM along the minor axis is on average more metal enriched (by approximate to 1 dex) than the gas located along the major axis of galaxies provided that dust depletion is a proxy for metallicity. This anisotropic distribution is consistent with recent results on outflow and accretion in hydro-dynamical simulations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin WendtORCiDGND, Nicolas F. BoucheORCiD, Johannes ZablORCiD, Ilane Schroetter, Sowgat MuzahidORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab049
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/22
Tag:absorption lines; galaxies: evolution; galaxies: formation; intergalactic medium; quasars:
Volume:502
Issue:3
Number of pages:13
First page:3733
Last Page:3745
Funding institution:ANR 3DGasFlowsFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-17-CE31-0017]; OCEVU Labex [ANR-11-LABX-0060]; Humboldt Foundation, GermanyAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; European Organisation for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere under ESO programme(s) [094.A-0211, 095.A-0365, 096.A-0164, 096.A-0609, 097.A-0138, 097.A-0144, 098.A-0216, 098.A-0310, 099.A-0059, 293.A-5038, 0100.A-0089, 0101.A-0287]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

