Inefficient cooperation under stochastic and strategic uncertainty
- Stochastic uncertainty can cause coordination problems that may hinder mutually beneficial cooperation. We propose a mechanism of ex-post voluntary transfers designed to circumvent these coordination problems and ask whether it can increase efficiency. To test this transfer mechanism, we implement a controlled laboratory experiment based on a repeated Ultimatum Game with a stochastic endowment. Contrary to our hypothesis, we find that allowing voluntary transfers does not lead to an efficiency increase. We suggest and analyze two major reasons for this failure: first, stochastic uncertainty forces proposers intending to cooperate to accept high strategic uncertainty, which many proposers avoid; second, many responders behave only incompletely conditionally cooperatively, which hinders cooperation in future periods.
|Author details:
|Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Werner GüthORCiDGND, Juri NithammerORCiDGND, Andreas OrlandORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/00220027211066614
|ISSN:
|0022-0027
|ISSN:
|1552-8766
|Title of parent work (English):
|Conflict resolution
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|Thousand Oaks
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/24
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/02/29
|Tag:
|Game; Ultimatum; cooperation; experiment; stochastic uncertainty; strategic uncertainty
|Volume:
|66
|Issue:
|4-5
|Article number:
|00220027211066614
|Number of pages:
|28
|First page:
|755
|Last Page:
|782
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International