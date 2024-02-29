Schließen

Inefficient cooperation under stochastic and strategic uncertainty

  • Stochastic uncertainty can cause coordination problems that may hinder mutually beneficial cooperation. We propose a mechanism of ex-post voluntary transfers designed to circumvent these coordination problems and ask whether it can increase efficiency. To test this transfer mechanism, we implement a controlled laboratory experiment based on a repeated Ultimatum Game with a stochastic endowment. Contrary to our hypothesis, we find that allowing voluntary transfers does not lead to an efficiency increase. We suggest and analyze two major reasons for this failure: first, stochastic uncertainty forces proposers intending to cooperate to accept high strategic uncertainty, which many proposers avoid; second, many responders behave only incompletely conditionally cooperatively, which hinders cooperation in future periods.

Metadaten
Author details:Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Werner GüthORCiDGND, Juri NithammerORCiDGND, Andreas OrlandORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/00220027211066614
ISSN:0022-0027
ISSN:1552-8766
Title of parent work (English):Conflict resolution
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/29
Tag:Game; Ultimatum; cooperation; experiment; stochastic uncertainty; strategic uncertainty
Volume:66
Issue:4-5
Article number:00220027211066614
Number of pages:28
First page:755
Last Page:782
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

