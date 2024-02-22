Schließen

Cultural Theory’s contributions to climate science

  • In his article, 'Social constructionism and climate science denial', Hansson claims to present empirical evidence that the cultural theory developed by Dame Mary Douglas, Aaron Wildavsky and ourselves (among others) leads to (climate) science denial. In this reply, we show that there is no validity to these claims. First, we show that Hansson's empirical evidence that cultural theory has led to climate science denial falls apart under closer inspection. Contrary to Hansson's claims, cultural theory has made significant contributions to understanding and addressing climate change. Second, we discuss various features of Douglas' cultural theory that differentiate it from other constructivist approaches and make it compatible with the scientific method. Thus, we also demonstrate that cultural theory cannot be accused of epistemic relativism.

Metadaten
Author details:Marco VerweijORCiDGND, Steven NeyORCiDGND, Michael Thompson
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13194-022-00464-y
ISSN:1879-4912
ISSN:1879-4920
Title of parent work (English):European journal for philosophy of science
Subtitle (English):reply to Hansson
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/22
Tag:Aaron Wildavsky; Climate change; Cultural theory; Mary Douglas
Volume:12
Issue:2
Article number:34
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

