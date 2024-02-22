Schließen

Deep Distributional Sequence Embeddings Based on a Wasserstein Loss

  • Deep metric learning employs deep neural networks to embed instances into a metric space such that distances between instances of the same class are small and distances between instances from different classes are large. In most existing deep metric learning techniques, the embedding of an instance is given by a feature vector produced by a deep neural network and Euclidean distance or cosine similarity defines distances between these vectors. This paper studies deep distributional embeddings of sequences, where the embedding of a sequence is given by the distribution of learned deep features across the sequence. The motivation for this is to better capture statistical information about the distribution of patterns within the sequence in the embedding. When embeddings are distributions rather than vectors, measuring distances between embeddings involves comparing their respective distributions. The paper therefore proposes a distance metric based on Wasserstein distances between the distributions and a corresponding loss function forDeep metric learning employs deep neural networks to embed instances into a metric space such that distances between instances of the same class are small and distances between instances from different classes are large. In most existing deep metric learning techniques, the embedding of an instance is given by a feature vector produced by a deep neural network and Euclidean distance or cosine similarity defines distances between these vectors. This paper studies deep distributional embeddings of sequences, where the embedding of a sequence is given by the distribution of learned deep features across the sequence. The motivation for this is to better capture statistical information about the distribution of patterns within the sequence in the embedding. When embeddings are distributions rather than vectors, measuring distances between embeddings involves comparing their respective distributions. The paper therefore proposes a distance metric based on Wasserstein distances between the distributions and a corresponding loss function for metric learning, which leads to a novel end-to-end trainable embedding model. We empirically observe that distributional embeddings outperform standard vector embeddings and that training with the proposed Wasserstein metric outperforms training with other distance functions.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ahmed AbdelwahabGND, Niels LandwehrORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11063-022-10784-y
ISSN:1370-4621
ISSN:1573-773X
Title of parent work (English):Neural processing letters
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/22
Tag:Deep learning; Metric learning; Sequence embeddings
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:German Research Foundation [LA3270/1-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.