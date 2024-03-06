Dynamical ejecta synchrotron emission as a possible contributor to the changing behaviour of GRB170817A afterglow

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Vsevolod NedoraORCiDGND, David RadiceGND, Sebastiano BernuzziORCiDGND, Albino PeregoGND, Boris Daszuta, Andrea Endrizzi, Aviral Prakash, Federico SchianchiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab2004
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/07/27
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/03/06
|Tag:
|equation of state; gravitational waves; neutron star mergers
|Volume:
|506
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|5908
|Last Page:
|5915
|Funding institution:
|U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Division of Nuclear PhysicsUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0021177]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [PHY-2011725]; EU H2020 under ERC Starting Grant [BinGraSp-714626]; LRZMunich (Gauss project) [pn56zo]; CINECA (ISCRA-B project)CINECA, Italy [HP10BMHFQQ]; PRACE [ra5202]; Office of Science of the U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; INFNIstituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN); Gauss Centre for Supercomputing e.V.
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz