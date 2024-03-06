Schließen

Dynamical ejecta synchrotron emission as a possible contributor to the changing behaviour of GRB170817A afterglow

  • Over the past 3 yr, the fading non-thermal emission from the GW170817 remained generally consistent with the afterglow powered by synchrotron radiation produced by the interaction of the structured jet with the ambient medium. Recent observations by Hajela et al. indicate the change in temporal and spectral behaviour in the X-ray band. We show that the new observations are compatible with the emergence of a new component due to non-thermal emission from the fast tail of the dynamical ejecta of ab-initio binary neutron star merger simulations. This provides a new avenue to constrain binary parameters. Specifically, we find that equal mass models with soft equations of state (EOSs) and high-mass ratio models with stiff EOSs are disfavoured as they typically predict afterglows that peak too early to explain the recent observations. Moderate stiffness and mass ratio models, instead, tend to be in good overall agreement with the data.

Author details:Vsevolod NedoraORCiDGND, David RadiceGND, Sebastiano BernuzziORCiDGND, Albino PeregoGND, Boris Daszuta, Andrea Endrizzi, Aviral Prakash, Federico SchianchiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab2004
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:equation of state; gravitational waves; neutron star mergers
Volume:506
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
First page:5908
Last Page:5915
Funding institution:U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Division of Nuclear PhysicsUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0021177]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [PHY-2011725]; EU H2020 under ERC Starting Grant [BinGraSp-714626]; LRZMunich (Gauss project) [pn56zo]; CINECA (ISCRA-B project)CINECA, Italy [HP10BMHFQQ]; PRACE [ra5202]; Office of Science of the U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; INFNIstituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN); Gauss Centre for Supercomputing e.V.
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

