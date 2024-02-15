Schließen

Global roll-out of comprehensive policy measures may aid in bridging emissions gap

  • Closing the emissions gap between Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the global emissions levels needed to achieve the Paris Agreement’s climate goals will require a comprehensive package of policy measures. National and sectoral policies can help fill the gap, but success stories in one country cannot be automatically replicated in other countries. They need to be adapted to the local context. Here, we develop a new Bridge scenario based on nationally relevant, short-term measures informed by interactions with country experts. These good practice policies are rolled out globally between now and 2030 and combined with carbon pricing thereafter. We implement this scenario with an ensemble of global integrated assessment models. We show that the Bridge scenario closes two-thirds of the emissions gap between NDC and 2 °C scenarios by 2030 and enables a pathway in line with the 2 °C goal when combined with the necessary long-term changes, i.e. more comprehensive pricing measures after 2030. The Bridge scenario leads to aClosing the emissions gap between Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the global emissions levels needed to achieve the Paris Agreement’s climate goals will require a comprehensive package of policy measures. National and sectoral policies can help fill the gap, but success stories in one country cannot be automatically replicated in other countries. They need to be adapted to the local context. Here, we develop a new Bridge scenario based on nationally relevant, short-term measures informed by interactions with country experts. These good practice policies are rolled out globally between now and 2030 and combined with carbon pricing thereafter. We implement this scenario with an ensemble of global integrated assessment models. We show that the Bridge scenario closes two-thirds of the emissions gap between NDC and 2 °C scenarios by 2030 and enables a pathway in line with the 2 °C goal when combined with the necessary long-term changes, i.e. more comprehensive pricing measures after 2030. The Bridge scenario leads to a scale-up of renewable energy (reaching 52%–88% of global electricity supply by 2050), electrification of end-uses, efficiency improvements in energy demand sectors, and enhanced afforestation and reforestation. Our analysis suggests that early action via good-practice policies is less costly than a delay in global climate cooperation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Heleen L. van SoestORCiD, Lara Aleluia ReisORCiD, Luiz Bernardo BaptistaORCiD, Christoph BertramORCiD, Jacques Després, Laurent DrouetORCiD, Michel den Elzen, Panagiotis Fragkos, Oliver Fricko, Shinichiro Fujimori, Neil Grant, Mathijs Harmsen, Gokul Iyer, Kimon Keramidas, Alexandre C. KöberleORCiD, Elmar KrieglerORCiD, Aman MalikORCiD, Shivika MittalORCiD, Ken OshiroORCiD, Keywan RiahiORCiD, Mark Roelfsema, Bas van RuijvenORCiD, Roberto SchaefferORCiD, Diego Silva HerranORCiD, Massimo Tavoni, Gamze ÜnlüORCiD, Toon VandyckORCiD, Detlef P. van VuurenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26595-z
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35013340
Title of parent work (English):Nature communications
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group UK
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/15
Tag:climate-change mitigation; climate-change policy
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:6419
Number of pages:10
Remarks:
Corrigendum: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27969-7
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.