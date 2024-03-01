Schließen

Impact of declining renewable energy costs on electrification in low-emission scenarios

  • Cost degression in photovoltaics, wind-power and battery storage has been faster than previously anticipated. In the future, climate policy to limit global warming to 1.5–2 °C will make carbon-based fuels increasingly scarce and expensive. Here we show that further progress in solar- and wind-power technology along with carbon pricing to reach the Paris Climate targets could make electricity cheaper than carbon-based fuels. In combination with demand-side innovation, for instance in e-mobility and heat pumps, this is likely to induce a fundamental transformation of energy systems towards a dominance of electricity-based end uses. In a 1.5 °C scenario with limited availability of bioenergy and carbon dioxide removal, electricity could account for 66% of final energy by mid-century, three times the current levels and substantially higher than in previous climate policy scenarios assessed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The lower production of bioenergy in our high-electrification scenarios markedly reducesCost degression in photovoltaics, wind-power and battery storage has been faster than previously anticipated. In the future, climate policy to limit global warming to 1.5–2 °C will make carbon-based fuels increasingly scarce and expensive. Here we show that further progress in solar- and wind-power technology along with carbon pricing to reach the Paris Climate targets could make electricity cheaper than carbon-based fuels. In combination with demand-side innovation, for instance in e-mobility and heat pumps, this is likely to induce a fundamental transformation of energy systems towards a dominance of electricity-based end uses. In a 1.5 °C scenario with limited availability of bioenergy and carbon dioxide removal, electricity could account for 66% of final energy by mid-century, three times the current levels and substantially higher than in previous climate policy scenarios assessed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The lower production of bioenergy in our high-electrification scenarios markedly reduces energy-related land and water requirements.show moreshow less

Author details:Gunnar LudererORCiDGND, Silvia Madeddu, Leon MerfortORCiD, Falko UeckerdtORCiDGND, Michaja PehlORCiD, Robert C. PietzckerORCiD, Marianna Rottoli, Felix Schreyer, Nico Bauer, Lavinia BaumstarkORCiD, Christoph BertramORCiD, Alois Dirnaichner, Florian HumpenöderORCiDGND, Antoine LevesqueORCiDGND, Alexander PoppORCiDGND, Renato RodriguesORCiD, Jessica StreflerORCiD, Elmar KrieglerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41560-021-00937-z
Date of first publication:2021/11/25
Release date:2024/03/01
Tag:climate-change mitigation; energy modelling; renewable energy
Corrigendum: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41560-022-01000-1
