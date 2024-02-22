Schließen

Magnetic damping of ferromagnetic and exchange resonance modes in a ferrimagnetic insulator

  • Understanding the damping is an important fundamental problem with widespread implications in magnetic technology. Ferrimagnetic materials offer a rich platform to explore not only the damping of the ferromagnetic mode, but also the damping of the high-frequency exchange mode very promising for ultrafast devices. Here we use time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect to investigate the ferromagnetic and exchange resonance modes and their damping in the bismuth-doped gadolinium iron garnet over a broad range of magnetic fields (0-10 T) and temperatures (50-300 K) including the magnetization and angular compensation points. These two resonance modes are excited via the inverse Faraday effect and unambiguously identified by their distinct frequency dependence on temperature and magnetic field. The temperature-dependent measurements in the external magnetic field H-ext = 2 T revealed that the intrinsic damping of the ferromagnetic mode is always smaller than the one of the exchange modes and both have a maximum near the angularUnderstanding the damping is an important fundamental problem with widespread implications in magnetic technology. Ferrimagnetic materials offer a rich platform to explore not only the damping of the ferromagnetic mode, but also the damping of the high-frequency exchange mode very promising for ultrafast devices. Here we use time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect to investigate the ferromagnetic and exchange resonance modes and their damping in the bismuth-doped gadolinium iron garnet over a broad range of magnetic fields (0-10 T) and temperatures (50-300 K) including the magnetization and angular compensation points. These two resonance modes are excited via the inverse Faraday effect and unambiguously identified by their distinct frequency dependence on temperature and magnetic field. The temperature-dependent measurements in the external magnetic field H-ext = 2 T revealed that the intrinsic damping of the ferromagnetic mode is always smaller than the one of the exchange modes and both have a maximum near the angular compensation point. These results are fully consistent with recent predictions of atomistic simulations and a theory based on two-sublattice Landau-Lifshitz-Bloch equation. We also demonstrate that the damping of these modes varies differently as a function of H-ext. We explain the observed behaviors by considering the different features of the effective fields defining the precession frequencies of the ferromagnetic and exchange modes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marwan DebORCiD, Pierre Molho, Bernard BarbaraGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.105.014432
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/22
Volume:105
Issue:1
Article number:014432
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

