Purpose Student interest and learning success is an important component of teaching learning research. However, while the impact of emotions and psychological needs on students' achievements has been a focus of research, the impact of their physiological needs has been under studied. In this explorative study, I examine what impact the physiological and psychological needs of student teachers have on their feelings, motivation, and interest in different learning settings. Approach The research method used was the daily reconstruction method and included the Felix-App, a new digital research and feedback tool that allows the measurement of feelings, needs, motivation, and interest in real time. Findings The results suggest the importance of physiological needs for perceived emotions, motivation, and interest in the learning subject. The psychological needs, on the other hand, are of less importance. Originality The Felix-App is an innovative tool to learn more about learners' emotions and needs in real learning settings. The importance of physiological needs has been known since Maslow, but should be considered much more in the context of teaching and learning research in the future. There is a need for further research on the importance of physical aspects in learning.

