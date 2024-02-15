Schließen

Collective response to the health crisis among German Twitter users

  We used structural topic modeling to analyze over 800,000 German tweets about COVID-19 to answer the questions: What patterns emerge in tweets as a response to a health crisis? And how do topics discussed change over time? The study leans on the goals associated with the health information seeking (GAINS) model, discerning whether a post aims at tackling and eliminating the problem (i.e., problem-focused) or managing the emotions (i.e., emotion-focused); whether it strives to maximize positive outcomes (promotion focus) or to minimize negative outcomes (prevention focus). The findings indicate four clusters salient in public reactions: 1) "Understanding" (problem-promotion); 2) "Action planning" (problem-prevention); 3) "Hope" (emotion-promotion) and 4) "Reassurance" (emotion-prevention). Public communication is volatile over time, and a shift is evidenced from self-centered to community-centered topics within 4.5 weeks. Our study illustrates social media text mining's potential to quickly and efficiently extract public opinions and reactions. Monitoring fears and trending topics enable policymakers to rapidly respond to deviant behavior, like resistive attitudes toward containment measures or deteriorating physical health. Healthcare workers can use the insights to provide mental health services for battling anxiety or extensive loneliness from staying home.

Metadaten
Author details:Olga AbramovaORCiDGND, Katharina Batzel, Daniela Modesti
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jjimei.2022.100126
ISSN:2667-0968
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Information Management Data Insights
Subtitle (English):a structural topic modeling approach
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/15
Tag:Twitter; crisis management; modeling; regulatory focus theory; social media; text mining
Volume:2
Issue:2
Article number:100126
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 02 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften / 020 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

