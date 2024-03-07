Some elements for a history of the dynamical systems theory

Christophe Letellier, Ralph Abraham, Dima L. Shepelyansky, Otto E. Rossler, Philip Holmes, Rene Lozi, Leon Glass, Arkady Pikovsky, Lars F. Olsen, Ichiro Tsuda, Celso Grebogi, Ulrich Parlitz, Robert Gilmore, Louis M. Pecora, Thomas L. Carroll
- Writing a history of a scientific theory is always difficult because it requires to focus on some key contributors and to "reconstruct" some supposed influences. In the 1970s, a new way of performing science under the name "chaos" emerged, combining the mathematics from the nonlinear dynamical systems theory and numerical simulations. To provide a direct testimony of how contributors can be influenced by other scientists or works, we here collected some writings about the early times of a few contributors to chaos theory. The purpose is to exhibit the diversity in the paths and to bring some elements-which were never published-illustrating the atmosphere of this period. Some peculiarities of chaos theory are also discussed.