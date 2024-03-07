Schließen

Understanding the role of newsfeed clutter in stereotype activation

  • Despite the phenomenal growth of Big Data Analytics in the last few years, little research is done to explicate the relationship between Big Data Analytics Capability (BDAC) and indirect strategic value derived from such digital capabilities. We attempt to address this gap by proposing a conceptual model of the BDAC - Innovation relationship using dynamic capability theory. The work expands on BDAC business value research and extends the nominal research done on BDAC – innovation. We focus on BDAC's relationship with different innovation objects, namely product, business process, and business model innovation, impacting all value chain activities. The insights gained will stimulate academic and practitioner interest in explicating strategic value generated from BDAC and serve as a framework for future research on the subject

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Olga AbramovaORCiDGND, Jana GundlachGND, Juliane Bilda
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/pacis2021/79
ISBN:978-1-7336325-7-7
Title of parent work (English):PACIS 2021 proceedings
Subtitle (English):the case of Facebook
Publisher:AIS Electronic Library (AISeL)
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/07
Issue:473
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.