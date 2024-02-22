Schließen

Faster, harder, greener?

  • Against the background of the current "Speed-Up Society," which seems to foster a trade-off between economic success and climate change, we study whether the individual Pace of Life is associated with productivity and proenvironmental behavior on the micro-level. In a controlled laboratory environment with students in Germany, we measured the productivity of participants in a real effort task, quantified their pro-environmental behavior, and recorded their individual Pace of Life. We find that individuals with a fast Pace of Life are significantly more productive. However, individuals with a fast Pace of Life behave less pro-environmentally if they are men and more pro-environmentally if they are women.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christin HoffmannORCiDGND, Julia Amelie HoppeORCiD, Niklas ZiemannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2021.107212
ISSN:0921-8009
Title of parent work (English):Ecological economics
Subtitle (English):empirical evidence on the role of the individual Pace of Life for productivity and pro-environmental behavior
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/22
Tag:Charitable giving; Limits of growth; Pace of Life; Pro-environmental; Speed-Up Society; behavior
Volume:191
Article number:107212
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.