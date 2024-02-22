Faster, harder, greener?
- Against the background of the current "Speed-Up Society," which seems to foster a trade-off between economic success and climate change, we study whether the individual Pace of Life is associated with productivity and proenvironmental behavior on the micro-level. In a controlled laboratory environment with students in Germany, we measured the productivity of participants in a real effort task, quantified their pro-environmental behavior, and recorded their individual Pace of Life. We find that individuals with a fast Pace of Life are significantly more productive. However, individuals with a fast Pace of Life behave less pro-environmentally if they are men and more pro-environmentally if they are women.
|Christin HoffmannORCiDGND, Julia Amelie HoppeORCiD, Niklas ZiemannORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2021.107212
|empirical evidence on the role of the individual Pace of Life for productivity and pro-environmental behavior
|2021/09/15
|Charitable giving; Limits of growth; Pace of Life; Pro-environmental; Speed-Up Society; behavior
