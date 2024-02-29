Schließen

Waves in strongly nonlinear Gardner-like equations on a lattice

  • We introduce and study a family of lattice equations which may be viewed either as a strongly nonlinear discrete extension of the Gardner equation, or a non-convex variant of the Lotka-Volterra chain. Their deceptively simple form supports a very rich family of complex solitary patterns. Some of these patterns are also found in the quasi-continuum rendition, but the more intriguing ones, like interlaced pairs of solitary waves, or waves which may reverse their direction either spontaneously or due a collision, are an intrinsic feature of the discrete realm.

Metadaten
Author details:Philip RosenauORCiDGND, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6544/ac0f51
ISSN:0951-7715
ISSN:1361-6544
Title of parent work (English):Nonlinearity / the Institute of Physics and the London Mathematical Society
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/29
Tag:Gardner equation; compacton; nonlinear lattice; solitary wave
Volume:34
Issue:8
Number of pages:25
First page:5872
Last Page:5896
Funding institution:Laboratory of Dynamical Systems and Applications NRU HSE of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation [07515-2019-1931]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

