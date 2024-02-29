Waves in strongly nonlinear Gardner-like equations on a lattice
- We introduce and study a family of lattice equations which may be viewed either as a strongly nonlinear discrete extension of the Gardner equation, or a non-convex variant of the Lotka-Volterra chain. Their deceptively simple form supports a very rich family of complex solitary patterns. Some of these patterns are also found in the quasi-continuum rendition, but the more intriguing ones, like interlaced pairs of solitary waves, or waves which may reverse their direction either spontaneously or due a collision, are an intrinsic feature of the discrete realm.
|Author details:
|Philip RosenauORCiDGND, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6544/ac0f51
|Gardner equation; compacton; nonlinear lattice; solitary wave
