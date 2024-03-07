Incorporating a Radiative Hydrodynamics Scheme in the Numerical-Relativity Code BAM
- To study binary neutron star systems and to interpret observational data such as gravitational-wave and kilonova signals, one needs an accurate description of the processes that take place during the final stages of the coalescence, for example, through numerical-relativity simulations. In this work, we present an updated version of the numerical-relativity code BAM in order to incorporate nuclear-theory-based equations of state and a simple description of neutrino interactions through a neutrino leakage scheme. Different test simulations, for stars undergoing a neutrino-induced gravitational collapse and for binary neutron stars systems, validate our new implementation. For the binary neutron stars systems, we show that we can evolve stably and accurately distinct microphysical models employing the different equations of state: SFHo, DD2, and the hyperonic BHB Lambda phi. Overall, our test simulations have good agreement with those reported in the literature.
|Henrique GiegORCiD, Federico SchianchiORCiD, Tim DietrichORCiDGND, Maximiliano UjevicORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/universe8070370
|2218-1997
|Universe : open access journal
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/07/05
|2022
|2024/03/07
|binary neutron stars; leakage scheme; neutrinos; numerical relativity
|8
|7
|370
|25
|FAPESP [2019/26287-0]; national supercomputer HPE Apollo Hawk at the; High-Performance Computing (HPC) Center Stuttgart (HLRS); [GWanalysis/44189]; GCS Supercomputer SuperMUC at Leibniz Supercomputing; Centre (LRZ) [pn29ba]; HPC systems Lise/Emmy of the North German; Supercomputing Alliance (HLRN) [bbp00049]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International