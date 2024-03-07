Schließen

A hydrothermal apparatus for x-ray absorption spectroscopy of hydrothermal fluids at DESY

  • We present a new autoclave that enables in situ characterization of hydrothermal fluids at high pressures and high temperatures at synchrotron x-ray radiation sources. The autoclave has been specifically designed to enable x-ray absorption spectroscopy in fluids with applications to mineral solubility and element speciation analysis in hydrothermal fluids in complex compositions. However, other applications, such as Raman spectroscopy, in high-pressure fluids are also possible with the autoclave. First experiments were run at pressures between 100 and 600 bars and at temperatures between 25 degrees C and 550 degrees C, and preliminary results on scheelite dissolution in fluids of different compositions show that the autoclave is well suited to study the behavior of ore-forming metals at P-T conditions relevant to the Earth's crust.

Author details:Stephan KlemmeORCiD, Michael Feldhaus, Vasily Potapkin, Max WilkeORCiDGND, Manuela Borchert, Marion Louvel, Anselm Loges, Arno RohrbachORCiD, Petra Weitkamp, Edmund WelterORCiD, Maria A. KokhORCiD, Christian Schmidt, Denis TestemaleORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0044767
ISSN:0034-6748
ISSN:1089-7623
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34243590
Title of parent work (English):Review of scientific instruments : a monthly journal devoted to scientific instruments, apparatus, and techniques
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/07
Volume:92
Issue:6
Article number:063903
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:DESY (Hamburg, Germany), of the Helmholtz Association HGF within the new Center for Molecular Water Science (CMWS); Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF), DESY Center for Molecular Water Science-Early Science ProjectFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ 05K16PMA]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [387284271, SFB 1349]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

