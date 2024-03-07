A hydrothermal apparatus for x-ray absorption spectroscopy of hydrothermal fluids at DESY

Funding institution:

DESY (Hamburg, Germany), of the Helmholtz Association HGF within the new Center for Molecular Water Science (CMWS); Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF), DESY Center for Molecular Water Science-Early Science ProjectFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ 05K16PMA]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [387284271, SFB 1349]