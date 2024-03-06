Schließen

From private digital platforms to public data spaces

  Technological developments such as Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence continue to drive the digital transformation of business and society. With the advent of platform-based ecosystems and their potential to address complex challenges, there is a trend towards greater interconnectedness between different stakeholders to co-create services based on the provision and use of data. While previous research on digital transformation mainly focused on digital transformation within organizations, it is of growing importance to understand the implications for digital transformation on different layers (e.g., interorganizational cooperation and platform ecosystems). In particular, the conceptualization and implications of public data spaces and related ecosystems provide promising research opportunities. This special issue contains five papers on the topic of digital transformation and, with the editorial, further contributes by providing an initial conceptualization of public data spaces' potential to foster innovative progress and digital transformation from a management perspective.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel Beverungen, Thomas Hess, Antonia KösterGND, Christiane Lehrer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12525-022-00553-z
ISSN:1019-6781
ISSN:1422-8890
Title of parent work (English):Electronic markets
Subtitle (English):implications for the digital transformation
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:GAIA-X; digital platforms; digital transformation; public data spaces
Volume:32
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:493
Last Page:501
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

