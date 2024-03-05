This thesis examines holiday photographs on Facebook and describes the socio-technical media practices that take place within the social media platform via the photographs. Photographic practices are characterised by active actions and social uses. Holiday photographs, for example, contribute to the structuring of travel routes and ideas by reproducing and repeating genre-specific motifs and framings with the help of media. Practices of showing, sharing and communicating are also integrated into Facebook's user interfaces through social plug-ins (like/share buttons) and tagging functions. This connects user activities and technical processes. Using the example of the automatic generation of holiday photographs on geotagged pages, it is shown that social tagging contributes to the creation and negotiation of geographical spaces and concepts of place. With the help of technical structuring of photographs on tagging sites, genre-specific motifs, photographic trends and aesthetics become particularly visible. However, their visualisation

This thesis examines holiday photographs on Facebook and describes the socio-technical media practices that take place within the social media platform via the photographs. Photographic practices are characterised by active actions and social uses. Holiday photographs, for example, contribute to the structuring of travel routes and ideas by reproducing and repeating genre-specific motifs and framings with the help of media. Practices of showing, sharing and communicating are also integrated into Facebook's user interfaces through social plug-ins (like/share buttons) and tagging functions. This connects user activities and technical processes. Using the example of the automatic generation of holiday photographs on geotagged pages, it is shown that social tagging contributes to the creation and negotiation of geographical spaces and concepts of place. With the help of technical structuring of photographs on tagging sites, genre-specific motifs, photographic trends and aesthetics become particularly visible. However, their visualisation is also determined by algorithmic prioritisation of individual content. As a result, holiday photographs are used for photographic profiling, as they enable the algorithmic collection and evaluation of user information. The work shows that the use of image recognition processes and photographic data analysis contributes to optimised information retrieval and the standardisation of photographs.

…