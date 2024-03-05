Reisen mit/durch/auf Facebook
Travelling with/ through/ on Facebook
Die vorliegende Arbeit untersucht Urlaubsfotografien bei Facebook und beschreibt, welche sozio-technischen Medienpraktiken sich innerhalb der Social-Media Plattform über die Fotografien vollziehen. Fotografische Praktiken sind durch aktive Handlungen und soziale Gebrauchsweisen bestimmt. Urlaubsfotografien tragen zum Beispiel zur Strukturierung von Reiserouten und Vorstellungen bei, indem genrespezifische Motive und Rahmungen mit Hilfe von Medien reproduziert und wiederholt werden. Praktiken des Zeigens, Teilens und Kommunizierens werden durch Social Plug-Ins (Like/Share Buttons) und Tagging-Funktionen auch in die Benutzeroberflächen von Facebook integriert. Dadurch werden Nutzer*innen Aktivitäten und technische Prozesse miteinander verbunden. Am Beispiel der automatischen Generierung von Urlaubsfotografien auf Geotagseiten wird gezeigt, dass Social-Tagging zur Entstehung und Aushandlung geographischer Räume und Ortsvorstellungen beiträgt. Mithilfe technischer Strukturierungen von Fotografien auf Taggingseiten werden genrespezifische Motive, fotografische Trends und Ästhetiken besonders sichtbar. Allerdings wird ihre Visualisierung auch durch algorithmische Priorisierung einzelner Inhalte mitbestimmt. Dadurch werden Urlaubsfotografien für ein fotografisches Profiling genutzt, da sie das algorithmische Erfassen und Auswerten von Nutzer*innen-Informationen ermöglichen. Die Arbeit zeigt, dass der Einsatz von Bilderkennungsverfahren und fotografischen Datenanalysen zu einer optimierten Informationsgewinnung und zu einer Standardisierung von Fotografien beiträgt.
This thesis examines holiday photographs on Facebook and describes the socio-technical media practices that take place within the social media platform via the photographs. Photographic practices are characterised by active actions and social uses. Holiday photographs, for example, contribute to the structuring of travel routes and ideas by reproducing and repeating genre-specific motifs and framings with the help of media. Practices of showing, sharing and communicating are also integrated into Facebook's user interfaces through social plug-ins (like/share buttons) and tagging functions. This connects user activities and technical processes. Using the example of the automatic generation of holiday photographs on geotagged pages, it is shown that social tagging contributes to the creation and negotiation of geographical spaces and concepts of place. With the help of technical structuring of photographs on tagging sites, genre-specific motifs, photographic trends and aesthetics become particularly visible. However, their visualisation is also determined by algorithmic prioritisation of individual content. As a result, holiday photographs are used for photographic profiling, as they enable the algorithmic collection and evaluation of user information. The work shows that the use of image recognition processes and photographic data analysis contributes to optimised information retrieval and the standardisation of photographs.
|Author details:
|Carolin AndaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624896
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62489
|Subtitle (German):
|sozio-technische Dynamiken facebook-inhärenter Urlaubsfotografien
|Subtitle (English):
|socio-technical dynamics of holiday photographs inherent to Facebook
|Reviewer(s):
|Winfried GerlingORCiDGND, Birgit SchneiderORCiDGND, Ulrike BergermannGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Winfried Gerling, Ulrike Bergermann
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/29
|Release date:
|2024/03/05
|Tag:
|Fotografieforschung; Mediengebrauch; Medienpraxeologie; Medienwissenschaft; algorithmische Bilderkennung; digitale Medien; soziale Gebrauchsweisen
algorithmic image recognition; digital media; media praxeology; media studies; media use; photography research; social uses
|Number of pages:
|237
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|DDC classification:
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz