Preparations for Marriage in the Jewish and Catholic Traditions

  • In many churches nowadays, there has been a standardized approach to premarital counseling for couples involving social, pastoral, and psychological perspectives. In contrast, many rabbis and other Jewish officials still concentrate on legal aspects alone. The need for resolving important issues on the verge of wedlock is too often left to secular experts in law, psychology, or counseling. However, in recent years, this lack of formal training for marriage preparation has also been acknowledged by the Jewish clergy in order to incorporate it in the preparatory period before the bond is tied. This case study focuses on Jewish and Roman Catholic conceptions of marriage, past and present. We intend to do a comparative analysis of the prerequisites of religious marriage based on the assumption that both Judaism and the Roman Catholic Church have a distinct legal framework to assess marriage preparation.

Author details:Walter HomolkaORCiDGND, Andrzej PrybaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.3390/rel15010062
ISSN:2077-1444
Title of parent work (English):Religions
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/02
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/03/08
Tag:Counseling; Jewish Law; Marriage Preparations
Shidduchin
Volume:15
Issue:62
Number of pages:15
First page:1
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

