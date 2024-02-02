A retrospective feedback of MOOCS in Morocco
- The integration of MOOCs into the Moroccan Higher Education (MHE) took place in 2013 by developing different partnerships and projects at national and international levels. As elsewhere, the Covid-19 crisis has played an important role in accelerating distance education in MHE. However, based on our experience as both university professors and specialists in educational engineering, the effective execution of the digital transition has not yet been implemented. Thus, in this article, we present a retrospective feedback of MOOCs in Morocco, focusing on the policies taken by the government to better support the digital transition in general and MOOCs in particular. We are therefore seeking to establish an optimal scenario for the promotion of MOOCs, which emphasizes the policies to be considered, and which recalls the importance of conducting a delicate articulation taking into account four levels, namely environmental, institutional, organizational and individual. We conclude with recommendations that are inspired by the MoroccanThe integration of MOOCs into the Moroccan Higher Education (MHE) took place in 2013 by developing different partnerships and projects at national and international levels. As elsewhere, the Covid-19 crisis has played an important role in accelerating distance education in MHE. However, based on our experience as both university professors and specialists in educational engineering, the effective execution of the digital transition has not yet been implemented. Thus, in this article, we present a retrospective feedback of MOOCs in Morocco, focusing on the policies taken by the government to better support the digital transition in general and MOOCs in particular. We are therefore seeking to establish an optimal scenario for the promotion of MOOCs, which emphasizes the policies to be considered, and which recalls the importance of conducting a delicate articulation taking into account four levels, namely environmental, institutional, organizational and individual. We conclude with recommendations that are inspired by the Moroccan academic contex that focus on the major role that MOOCs plays for university students and on maintaining lifelong learning.…
|Author details:
|Souhad ShlakaORCiD, Sara OuahibORCiD, Khalid BerradaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624826
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62482
|Title of parent work (English):
|EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
|Subtitle (English):
|what is the best scenario for the Moroccan higher education?
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/14
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/02/02
|Tag:
|Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|317
|Last Page:
|327
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 670
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International