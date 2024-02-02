“Financial Analysis” is an online course designed for professionals consisting of three MOOCs, offering a professionally and institutionally recognized certificate in finance. The course is open but not free of charge and attracts mostly professionals from the banking industry. The primary objective of this study is to identify indicators that can predict learners at high risk of failure. To achieve this, we analyzed data from a previous course that had 875 enrolled learners and involve in the course during Fall 2021. We utilized correspondence analysis to examine demographic and behavioral variables. The initial results indicate that demographic factors have a minor impact on the risk of failure in comparison to learners’ behaviors on the course platform. Two primary profiles were identified: (1) successful learners who utilized all the documents offered and spent between one to two hours per week, and (2) unsuccessful learners who used less than half of the proposed documents and spent less than one hour per week. Between these

“Financial Analysis” is an online course designed for professionals consisting of three MOOCs, offering a professionally and institutionally recognized certificate in finance. The course is open but not free of charge and attracts mostly professionals from the banking industry. The primary objective of this study is to identify indicators that can predict learners at high risk of failure. To achieve this, we analyzed data from a previous course that had 875 enrolled learners and involve in the course during Fall 2021. We utilized correspondence analysis to examine demographic and behavioral variables. The initial results indicate that demographic factors have a minor impact on the risk of failure in comparison to learners’ behaviors on the course platform. Two primary profiles were identified: (1) successful learners who utilized all the documents offered and spent between one to two hours per week, and (2) unsuccessful learners who used less than half of the proposed documents and spent less than one hour per week. Between these groups, at-risk students were identified as those who used more than half of the proposed documents and spent more than two hours per week. The goal is to identify those in group 1 who may be at risk of failing and those in group 2 who may succeed in the current MOOC, and to implement strategies to assist all learners in achieving success.

