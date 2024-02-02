Schließen

How to detect At-Risk learners in professional finance MOOCs

  • “Financial Analysis” is an online course designed for professionals consisting of three MOOCs, offering a professionally and institutionally recognized certificate in finance. The course is open but not free of charge and attracts mostly professionals from the banking industry. The primary objective of this study is to identify indicators that can predict learners at high risk of failure. To achieve this, we analyzed data from a previous course that had 875 enrolled learners and involve in the course during Fall 2021. We utilized correspondence analysis to examine demographic and behavioral variables. The initial results indicate that demographic factors have a minor impact on the risk of failure in comparison to learners’ behaviors on the course platform. Two primary profiles were identified: (1) successful learners who utilized all the documents offered and spent between one to two hours per week, and (2) unsuccessful learners who used less than half of the proposed documents and spent less than one hour per week. Between these“Financial Analysis” is an online course designed for professionals consisting of three MOOCs, offering a professionally and institutionally recognized certificate in finance. The course is open but not free of charge and attracts mostly professionals from the banking industry. The primary objective of this study is to identify indicators that can predict learners at high risk of failure. To achieve this, we analyzed data from a previous course that had 875 enrolled learners and involve in the course during Fall 2021. We utilized correspondence analysis to examine demographic and behavioral variables. The initial results indicate that demographic factors have a minor impact on the risk of failure in comparison to learners’ behaviors on the course platform. Two primary profiles were identified: (1) successful learners who utilized all the documents offered and spent between one to two hours per week, and (2) unsuccessful learners who used less than half of the proposed documents and spent less than one hour per week. Between these groups, at-risk students were identified as those who used more than half of the proposed documents and spent more than two hours per week. The goal is to identify those in group 1 who may be at risk of failing and those in group 2 who may succeed in the current MOOC, and to implement strategies to assist all learners in achieving success.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s305-316.pdfeng
    (483KB)

    SHA-512:1337101bd72953ef6fcd1ccb6646d55e440691c4dc73286ceee484fad18199139d81727c5f5efc534ba60517a754c591ee2f0250b7b0518d7ea3c9f3e90740d3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julie Wasilewski, Mehdi KhaneboubiORCiD, Éric BruillardORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624818
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62481
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Subtitle (English):step one
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:12
First page:305
Last Page:316
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.