From action to response to effect

  Process mining techniques are valuable to gain insights into and help improve (work) processes. Many of these techniques focus on the sequential order in which activities are performed. Few of these techniques consider the statistical relations within processes. In particular, existing techniques do not allow insights into how responses to an event (action) result in desired or undesired outcomes (effects). We propose and formalize the ARE miner, a novel technique that allows us to analyze and understand these action-response-effect patterns. We take a statistical approach to uncover potential dependency relations in these patterns. The goal of this research is to generate processes that are: (1) appropriately represented, and (2) effectively filtered to show meaningful relations. We evaluate the ARE miner in two ways. First, we use an artificial data set to demonstrate the effectiveness of the ARE miner compared to two traditional process-oriented approaches. Second, we apply the ARE miner to a real-world data set from a Dutch healthcare institution. We show that the ARE miner generates comprehensible representations that lead to informative insights into statistical relations between actions, responses, and effects.

Metadaten
Author details:Jelmer Jan KoornORCiD, Xixi LuORCiD, Henrik LeopoldORCiDGND, Hajo A. ReijersORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.is.2022.102035
ISSN:0306-4379
ISSN:0094-453X
Title of parent work (English):Information systems : IS ; an international journal ; data bases
Subtitle (English):mining statistical relations in work processes
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/29
Tag:Effect measurement; Process discovery; Statistical process mining
Volume:109
Article number:102035
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:NWO TACTICS project [628.011.004]; Lunet Zorg in the Netherlands
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen / 070 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

