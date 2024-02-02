Schließen

How to reuse inclusive stem Moocs in blended settings to engage young girls to scientific careers

  • The FOSTWOM project (2019–2022), an ERASMUS+ funding, gave METID (Politecnico di Milano) and the MOOC Técnico (Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon), together with other partners, the opportunity to support the design and creation of gender-inclusive MOOCs. Among other project outputs, we designed a toolkit and a framework that enabled the production of two MOOCs for undergraduate and graduate students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and used them as academic content free of gender stereotypes about intellectual ability. In this short paper, the authors aim to 1) briefly share the main outputs of the project; 2) tell the story of how the FOSTWOM approach together with 3) a motivational strategy, the Heroine’s Learning Journey, proved to be effective in the context of rural and marginal areas in Brazil, with young girls as a specific target audience.

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s271-278.pdfeng
    (500KB)

    SHA-512:ff420d26fd0120346e548cbcfe707b4108ea054ddb84ec75336bdd35658f375b0ebd64f10e39e86719661ddbe3ea456146cf54fbc3671ec08e2868d3aefed976

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ana Moura SantosORCiD, Paola CortiORCiD, Luis Felipe Coimbra CostaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624756
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62475
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:8
First page:271
Last Page:278
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.