How to reuse inclusive stem Moocs in blended settings to engage young girls to scientific careers

Ana Moura Santos, Paola Corti, Luis Felipe Coimbra Costa The FOSTWOM project (2019–2022), an ERASMUS+ funding, gave METID (Politecnico di Milano) and the MOOC Técnico (Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon), together with other partners, the opportunity to support the design and creation of gender-inclusive MOOCs. Among other project outputs, we designed a toolkit and a framework that enabled the production of two MOOCs for undergraduate and graduate students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and used them as academic content free of gender stereotypes about intellectual ability. In this short paper, the authors aim to 1) briefly share the main outputs of the project; 2) tell the story of how the FOSTWOM approach together with 3) a motivational strategy, the Heroine’s Learning Journey, proved to be effective in the context of rural and marginal areas in Brazil, with young girls as a specific target audience.