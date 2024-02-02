Challenges and proposals for introducing digital certificates in higher education infrastructures

Anja Lorenz, Stefanie Bock, Juleka Schulte-Ostermann Questions about the recognition of MOOCs within and outside higher education were already being raised in the early 2010s. Today, recognition decisions are still made more or less on a case-by-case basis. However, digital certification approaches are now emerging that could automate recognition processes. The technical development of the required machinereadable documents and infrastructures is already well advanced in some cases. The DigiCerts consortium has developed a solution based on a collective blockchain. There are ongoing and open discussions regarding the particular technology, but the institutional implementation of digital certificates raises further questions. A number of workshops have been held at the Institute for Interactive Systems at Technische Hochschule Lübeck, which have identified the need for new responsibilities for issuing certificates. It has also become clear that all members of higher education institutions need to develop skills in the use of digital certificates.