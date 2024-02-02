Schließen

Challenges and proposals for introducing digital certificates in higher education infrastructures

  • Questions about the recognition of MOOCs within and outside higher education were already being raised in the early 2010s. Today, recognition decisions are still made more or less on a case-by-case basis. However, digital certification approaches are now emerging that could automate recognition processes. The technical development of the required machinereadable documents and infrastructures is already well advanced in some cases. The DigiCerts consortium has developed a solution based on a collective blockchain. There are ongoing and open discussions regarding the particular technology, but the institutional implementation of digital certificates raises further questions. A number of workshops have been held at the Institute for Interactive Systems at Technische Hochschule Lübeck, which have identified the need for new responsibilities for issuing certificates. It has also become clear that all members of higher education institutions need to develop skills in the use of digital certificates.

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s263-270.pdfeng
    (377KB)

    SHA-512:f7916cd74a8dcecc62468385f9795b556f1eede7084af13cc654a3407d5b07393fa72f9cae1f08c4d30ff77aed8a04c556d937b85f278289b167a9d9d38a491b

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anja LorenzORCiD, Stefanie Bock, Juleka Schulte-Ostermann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624701
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62470
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs
Onlinekurs-Produktion; digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:8
First page:263
Last Page:270
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.