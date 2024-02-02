Schließen

Drop-in fuels from sunlight and air

  • Aviation and shipping currently contribute approximately 8% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions, with growth in tourism and global trade projected to increase this contribution further(1-3). Carbon-neutral transportation is feasible with electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, but is challenging, if not impossible, for long-haul commercial travel, particularly airtravel(4). A promising solution are drop-in fuels (synthetic alternatives for petroleum-derived liquid hydrocarbon fuels such as kerosene, gasoline or diesel) made from H2O and CO2 by solar-driven processes(5-7).Among the many possible approaches, the thermochemical path using concentrated solar radiation as the source of high-temperature process heat offers potentially high production rates and efficiencies(8), and can deliver truly carbon-neutral fuels if the required CO2 is obtained directly from atmospheric air(9) . If H2O is also extracted from air(10), feedstock sourcing and fuel production can be colocated in desert regions with high solar irradiation andAviation and shipping currently contribute approximately 8% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions, with growth in tourism and global trade projected to increase this contribution further(1-3). Carbon-neutral transportation is feasible with electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, but is challenging, if not impossible, for long-haul commercial travel, particularly airtravel(4). A promising solution are drop-in fuels (synthetic alternatives for petroleum-derived liquid hydrocarbon fuels such as kerosene, gasoline or diesel) made from H2O and CO2 by solar-driven processes(5-7).Among the many possible approaches, the thermochemical path using concentrated solar radiation as the source of high-temperature process heat offers potentially high production rates and efficiencies(8), and can deliver truly carbon-neutral fuels if the required CO2 is obtained directly from atmospheric air(9) . If H2O is also extracted from air(10), feedstock sourcing and fuel production can be colocated in desert regions with high solar irradiation and limited accessto water resources. While individual steps of such a scheme have been implemented, here we demonstrate the operation of the entire thermochemical solar fuel production chain, from H2O and CO2 captured directly from ambient air to the synthesis of drop-in transportation fuels (for example, methanol and kerosene), with a modular 5 kW(thermal) pilot-scale solar system operated under field conditions. We further identify the research and development efforts and discuss the economic viability and policies required to bring these solar fuels to market.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Remo SchäppiORCiD, David Rutz, Fabian Dähler, Alexander Muroyama, Philipp Haueter, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND, Anthony Patt, Philipp FurlerORCiD, Aldo SteinfeldORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04174-y
ISSN:0028-0836
ISSN:1476-4687
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34732875
Title of parent work (English):Nature : the international weekly journal of science
Publisher:Macmillan Publishers Limited, part of Springer Nature
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:solar thermal energy
chemical engineering; hydrogen energy; mechanical engineering; solar fuels
Volume:601
Issue:7891
Number of pages:18
First page:63
Last Page:80
Funding institution:Swiss Federal Office of Energy [SI/501213-01]; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF)European Commission [200021-162435]; European Research Council under the European Union's ERC [320541]; ERC Starting GrantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [715132]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.