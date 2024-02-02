Phase transition in a non-Markovian animal exploration model with preferential returns
- We study a non-Markovian and nonstationary model of animal mobility incorporating both exploration and memory in the form of preferential returns. Exact results for the probability of visiting a given number of sites are derived and a practical WKB approximation to treat the nonstationary problem is developed. A mean-field version of this model, first suggested by Song et al., [Modelling the scaling properties of human mobility, Nat. Phys. 6, 818 (2010)] was shown to well describe human movement data. We show that our generalized model adequately describes empirical movement data of Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus) when accounting for interindividual variation in the population. We also study the probability of visiting any site a given number of times and derive a mean-field equation. Our analysis yields a remarkable phase transition occurring at preferential returns which scale linearly with past visits. Following empirical evidence, we suggest that this phase transition reflects a trade-off between extensive andWe study a non-Markovian and nonstationary model of animal mobility incorporating both exploration and memory in the form of preferential returns. Exact results for the probability of visiting a given number of sites are derived and a practical WKB approximation to treat the nonstationary problem is developed. A mean-field version of this model, first suggested by Song et al., [Modelling the scaling properties of human mobility, Nat. Phys. 6, 818 (2010)] was shown to well describe human movement data. We show that our generalized model adequately describes empirical movement data of Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus) when accounting for interindividual variation in the population. We also study the probability of visiting any site a given number of times and derive a mean-field equation. Our analysis yields a remarkable phase transition occurring at preferential returns which scale linearly with past visits. Following empirical evidence, we suggest that this phase transition reflects a trade-off between extensive and intensive foraging modes.…
|Author details:
|Ohad VilkORCiD, Daniel Campos, Vicenç MéndezORCiD, Emmanuel LourieORCiD, Ran NathanORCiD, Michael AssafORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.148301
|ISSN:
|0031-9007
|ISSN:
|1079-7114
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35476490
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review letters
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/05
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/02/02
|Volume:
|128
|Issue:
|14
|Article number:
|148301
|Number of pages:
|7
|Funding institution:
|Israel Science Foundation [531/20]; Humboldt Research Fellowship for; Experienced Researchers of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation;; Minerva Center for Movement Ecology; Minerva Foundation; [ISF-1259/09];; [ISF-965/15]; [GIF 1316/15]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert