Green recovery
- This chapter reviews how the European Union has fared in enabling a green recovery in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, drawing comparisons to developments after the financial crisis. The chapter focuses on the European Commission and its evolving role in promoting decarbonisation efforts in its Member States, paying particular attention to its role in financing investments in low-carbon assets. It considers both the direct effects of green stimulus policies on decarbonisation in the EU and how these actions have shaped the capacities of the Commission as an actor in the field of climate and energy policy. The analysis reveals a significant expansion of the Commission’s role compared to the period following the financial crisis. EU-level measures have provided incentives for Member States to direct large volumes of financing towards investments in climate-friendly assets. Nevertheless, the ultimate impact will largely be shaped by implementation at the national level.
|Rainer QuitzowORCiD, Germán BersalliORCiD, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND, Andrea PronteraORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.4337/9781789906981.00039
|978-1-78990-698-1
|978-1-78990-697-4
|Handbook on European Union Climate Change Policy and Politics
|catalyst for an enhanced EU role in climate and energy policy?
|Edward Elgar Publishing
|Tim Rayner, Kacper Szulecki, Andrew J. Jordan, Sebastian Oberthür
|Part of a Book
|English
|2023/07/14
|2023
|2024/02/02
|European Green Deal; European Union; climate finance; green recovery; just transition
|16
|351
|366
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Nicht ermittelbar
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International