Schließen

Green recovery

  • This chapter reviews how the European Union has fared in enabling a green recovery in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, drawing comparisons to developments after the financial crisis. The chapter focuses on the European Commission and its evolving role in promoting decarbonisation efforts in its Member States, paying particular attention to its role in financing investments in low-carbon assets. It considers both the direct effects of green stimulus policies on decarbonisation in the EU and how these actions have shaped the capacities of the Commission as an actor in the field of climate and energy policy. The analysis reveals a significant expansion of the Commission’s role compared to the period following the financial crisis. EU-level measures have provided incentives for Member States to direct large volumes of financing towards investments in climate-friendly assets. Nevertheless, the ultimate impact will largely be shaped by implementation at the national level.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rainer QuitzowORCiD, Germán BersalliORCiD, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND, Andrea PronteraORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4337/9781789906981.00039
ISBN:978-1-78990-698-1
ISBN:978-1-78990-697-4
Title of parent work (English):Handbook on European Union Climate Change Policy and Politics
Subtitle (German):catalyst for an enhanced EU role in climate and energy policy?
Publisher:Edward Elgar Publishing
Editor(s):Tim Rayner, Kacper Szulecki, Andrew J. Jordan, Sebastian Oberthür
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/14
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:European Green Deal; European Union; climate finance; green recovery; just transition
Number of pages:16
First page:351
Last Page:366
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.