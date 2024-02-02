Schließen

Central elements of knowledge and competence development with MOOCs

  • To implement OERs at HEIs sustainably, not just technical infrastructure is required, but also well-trained staff. The University of Graz is in charge of an OER training program for university staff as part of the collaborative project Open Education Austria Advanced (OEAA) with the aim of ensuring long-term competence growth in the use and creation of OERs. The program consists of a MOOC and a guided blended learning format that was evaluated to find out which accompanying teaching and learning concepts can best facilitate targeted competence development. The evaluation of the program shows that learning videos, self-study assignments and synchronous sessions are most useful for the learning process. The results indicate that the creation of OERs is a complex process that can be undergone more effectively in the guided program.

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s255-262.pdfeng
    (521KB)

    SHA-512:4503dc9bc06a1085bb370c2834572c49a92ffa278b6891796a69c7bcbed5412615137e43ec14a4f2c4942df22804fd212bb7f58f84b128236c9c802e0afb5e7f

Metadaten
Author details:Kristina NeuböckORCiDGND, Nadine LinschingerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624668
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62466
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Subtitle (English):using the example of the OER-MOOC
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:8
First page:255
Last Page:262
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

