Central elements of knowledge and competence development with MOOCs
- To implement OERs at HEIs sustainably, not just technical infrastructure is required, but also well-trained staff. The University of Graz is in charge of an OER training program for university staff as part of the collaborative project Open Education Austria Advanced (OEAA) with the aim of ensuring long-term competence growth in the use and creation of OERs. The program consists of a MOOC and a guided blended learning format that was evaluated to find out which accompanying teaching and learning concepts can best facilitate targeted competence development. The evaluation of the program shows that learning videos, self-study assignments and synchronous sessions are most useful for the learning process. The results indicate that the creation of OERs is a complex process that can be undergone more effectively in the guided program.
