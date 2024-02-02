Schließen

Does contact with foreigners reduce worries about immigration?

  • This article examines how contact with perceived foreigners affects natives' attitudes towards immigration. Using six waves of individual level panel data from Germany (2007-2017), we find that natives' reported mutual visits with foreigners reduce worries about immigration. However, the results do not imply an increase in this effect in the course of repeated contact. Our analyses also consider the possibility that the effect of out-group contact on attitudes is heterogeneous across social groups. Our results show that contact effects are not restricted to younger age groups but also hold for older age groups. Surprisingly, there are stronger reductions in worries among right-leaning compared to left-leaning individuals.

Metadaten
Author details:Samir KhalilORCiDGND, Elias NaumannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/esr/jcab039
ISSN:0266-7215
ISSN:1468-2672
Title of parent work (English):European sociological review
Subtitle (English):a longitudinal analysis in Germany
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/02
Volume:38
Issue:2
Number of pages:13
First page:189
Last Page:201
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG), German Research Foundation (DFG) [13994 3784]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

