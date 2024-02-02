Schließen

  • This article enriches the existing literature on the importance and role of the social sciences and humanities (SSH) in renewable energy sources research by providing a novel approach to instigating the future research agenda in this field. Employing a series of in-depth interviews, deliberative focus group workshops and a systematic horizon scanning process, which utilised the expert knowledge of 85 researchers from the field with diverse disciplinary backgrounds and expertise, the paper develops a set of 100 priority questions for future research within SSH scholarship on renewable energy sources. These questions were aggregated into four main directions: (i) deep transformations and connections to the broader economic system (i.e. radical ways of (re)arranging socio-technical, political and economic relations), (ii) cultural and geographical diversity (i.e. contextual cultural, historical, political and socio-economic factors influencing citizen support for energy transitions), (iii) complexifying energy governance (i.e.This article enriches the existing literature on the importance and role of the social sciences and humanities (SSH) in renewable energy sources research by providing a novel approach to instigating the future research agenda in this field. Employing a series of in-depth interviews, deliberative focus group workshops and a systematic horizon scanning process, which utilised the expert knowledge of 85 researchers from the field with diverse disciplinary backgrounds and expertise, the paper develops a set of 100 priority questions for future research within SSH scholarship on renewable energy sources. These questions were aggregated into four main directions: (i) deep transformations and connections to the broader economic system (i.e. radical ways of (re)arranging socio-technical, political and economic relations), (ii) cultural and geographical diversity (i.e. contextual cultural, historical, political and socio-economic factors influencing citizen support for energy transitions), (iii) complexifying energy governance (i.e. understanding energy systems from a systems dynamics perspective) and (iv) shifting from instrumental acceptance to value-based objectives (i.e. public support for energy transitions as a normative notion linked to trust-building and citizen engagement). While this agenda is not intended to be—and cannot be—exhaustive or exclusive, we argue that it advances the understanding of SSH research on renewable energy sources and may have important value in the prioritisation of SSH themes needed to enrich dialogues between policymakers, funding institutions and researchers. SSH scholarship should not be treated as instrumental to other research on renewable energy but as intrinsic and of the same hierarchical importance.show moreshow less

Author details:Seweryn Krupnik, Aleksandra Wagner, Olga Vincent, Tadeusz J. Rudek, Robert Wade, Matúš Misik, Sanne Akerboom, Chris Foulds, Karen Smith Stegen, Çiğdem Adem, Susana Batel, Florian Rabitz, Chiara Certomà, Justyna Chodkowska-Miszczuk, Dušana Dokupilová, Merethe D. Leiren, Frolova M. Ignatieva, Daniel. Gabaldón-Estevan, Ana Horta, Peter Karnøe, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND, Derk A. Loorbach, Susan Mühlemeier, Sophie Némoz, Måns Nilsson, Jan Osička, Louiza Papamikrouli, Luigi Pellizioni, Siddharth Sareen, Mauro Sarrica, Gill Seyfang, Benjamin K. Sovacool, Audrone Telesiene, Veronika Zapletalova, Timo von Wirth
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.erss.2022.102536
ISSN:22146296
Title of parent work (English):Energy research & social science
Subtitle (English):a research agenda for social sciences and humanities research on renewable energy in Europe
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:EU Horizon Europe; funding directions; horizon scanning; research priorities; research-policy interface
Volume:89
Article number:102536
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

