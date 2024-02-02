Schließen

Electronic energy transport in nanoscale Au/Fe hetero-structures in the perspective of ultrafast lattice dynamics

  • We study the ultrafast electronic transport of energy in a photoexcited nanoscale Au/Fe hetero-structure by modeling the spatiotemporal profile of energy densities that drives transient strain, which we quantify by femtosecond x-ray diffraction. This flow of energy is relevant for intrinsic demagnetization and ultrafast spin transport. We measured lattice strain for different Fe layer thicknesses ranging from few atomic layers to several nanometers and modeled the spatiotemporal flow of energy densities. The combination of a high electron-phonon coupling coefficient and a large Sommerfeld constant in Fe is found to yield electronic transfer of nearly all energy from Au to Fe within the first hundreds of femtoseconds.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian MatternORCiD, Alexander von ReppertORCiDGND, Steffen Peer ZeuschnerORCiDGND, Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, F. Kühne, Detlef DiesingORCiD, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0080378
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/02
Volume:120
Issue:9
Article number:092401
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [BA; 2281/11-1 Project-No, 328545488 -TRR 227, 278162697-SFB 1242]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.