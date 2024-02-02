Electronic energy transport in nanoscale Au/Fe hetero-structures in the perspective of ultrafast lattice dynamics

Maximilian Mattern, Alexander von Reppert, Steffen Peer Zeuschner, Jan-Etienne Pudell, F. Kühne, Detlef Diesing, Marc Herzog, Matias Bargheer We study the ultrafast electronic transport of energy in a photoexcited nanoscale Au/Fe hetero-structure by modeling the spatiotemporal profile of energy densities that drives transient strain, which we quantify by femtosecond x-ray diffraction. This flow of energy is relevant for intrinsic demagnetization and ultrafast spin transport. We measured lattice strain for different Fe layer thicknesses ranging from few atomic layers to several nanometers and modeled the spatiotemporal flow of energy densities. The combination of a high electron-phonon coupling coefficient and a large Sommerfeld constant in Fe is found to yield electronic transfer of nearly all energy from Au to Fe within the first hundreds of femtoseconds.