Building an internationally competitive concentrating solar power industry in China

  This article draws lessons from experiences of developing the photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind power sectors in China for the development of Chinese Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) into an internationally competitive industry. We analyze the sectoral development with a framework that expands on the concept of lead markets, identifying factors that determine whether domestic industrial development paths may or may not generate export success. We find that the Chinese CSP sector has good potential for becoming internationally competitive because of a strong Chinese knowledge base, a clear eye for product quality, standard-setting, and a focus on the high-efficiency and large-storage technological routes most likely to see growing demand in future international markets. Chinese solar towers are already cheaper than international competitors and so far, appear reliable. However, continued and stable deployment support for CSP, designed to reward dispatchable solar power generation, enabling continued domestic learning-by-doing and -interacting is likely required to realize this export potential. To date, Chinese CSP policy has done many things right and, if the domestic market is maintained through renewed support, has put the Chinese industry well on the path to international competitiveness.

Metadaten
Author details:Alina GilmanovaORCiDGND, Zhifeng Wang, Jorrit GosensORCiD, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/15567249.2021.1931563
ISSN:1556-7249
ISSN:1556-7257
Title of parent work (English):Energy sources : B, economics, planning and policy
Subtitle (English):lessons from wind power and photovoltaics
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:China; concentrated solar power; international competitiveness; lead markets; renewable energy industry
Volume:16
Issue:6
Number of pages:27
First page:515
Last Page:541
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 66 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik / 660 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

