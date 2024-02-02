Schließen

Spatial and seasonal patterns of water isotopes in northeastern German lakes

  Water stable isotopes (delta O-18 and delta H-2) were analyzed in samples collected in lakes, associated with riverine systems in northeastern Germany, throughout 2020. The dataset (Aichner et al., 2021; https://doi.org/10.1594/PANGAEA.935633) is derived from water samples collected at (a) lake shores (sampled in March and July 2020), (b) buoys which were temporarily installed in deep parts of the lake (sampled monthly from March to October 2020), (c) multiple spatially distributed spots in four selected lakes (in September 2020), and (d) the outflow of Muggelsee (sampled biweekly from March 2020 to January 2021). At shores, water was sampled with a pipette from 40-60 cm below the water surface and directly transferred into a measurement vial, while at buoys a Limnos water sampler was used to obtain samples from 1 m below the surface. Isotope analysis was conducted at IGB Berlin, using a Picarro L2130-i cavity ring-down spectrometer, with a measurement uncertainty of < 0.15 parts per thousand (delta O-18) and < 0.0 parts per thousand (delta H-2). The data give information about the vegetation period and the full seasonal isotope amplitude in the sampled lakes and about spatial isotope variability in different branches of the associated riverine systems.

Metadaten
Author details:Bernhard AichnerORCiD, David Dubbert, Christine KielORCiD, Katrin KohnertORCiD, Igor OgashawaraORCiD, Andreas JechowORCiD, Sarah-Faye Harpenslager, Franz HölkerORCiD, Jens Christian NejstgaardORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Gabriel SingerORCiD, Sabine WollrabORCiD, Stella Angela BergerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-14-1857-2022
ISSN:1866-3508
ISSN:1866-3516
Title of parent work (English):Earth system science data : ESSD
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/19
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/02
Volume:14
Issue:4
Number of pages:11
First page:1857
Last Page:1867
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [Ai 134/3-1]; Leibniz Association; [K45/2017]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

