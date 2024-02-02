Schließen

Jews and muslims in Dubai, Berlin, and Warsaw

  What is the nature of interactions between Jews and Muslims in contemporary Dubai, Berlin, and Warsaw? The purpose of the three presented case studies is to evaluate the state of affairs and identify newly emerging trends and patterns in the given trans-urban context. The methodology is based on qualitative anthropological research, emphasising an emic perspective that centralises respondents' own lived experiences and worldviews. The main research's findings made evident that interactions between Muslims and Jews in each examined location are, to various extents, acknowledged, and in some cases, also embody a formative part of public discourses. Perhaps the most visible manifestations of these relations are represented by the ambitious interfaith projects that were recently established in each geographical area in focus. The Abrahamic Family House (UEA), The House of One (GE), and The Community of Conscience (PL) reveal the aspirations of multi-faith religious leaders to overcome polarising dichotomies and search for common ground. One of the conclusive outcomes of the study is a somewhat diminishing impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the Jewish-Muslim relations; however, the extent differs in each destination in focus. Finally, an unpredicted observation can be made. A surfacing inclination towards embracing a joint Muslim-Jewish Middle Eastern identity was perceived.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcela Menachem ZoufalaORCiD, Joanna DyduchORCiD, Olaf GlöcknerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/rel13010013
ISSN:2077-1444
Title of parent work (English):Religions
Subtitle (English):interactions, peacebuilding initiatives, and improbable encounters
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:Abraham Accords; Berlin; Dubai; Jews and Muslims; The Abrahamic Family House; The Community of Conscience;; The House of One; Warsaw; cultural hybridisation; multi-faith projects
Volume:13
Issue:1
Article number:13
Number of pages:21
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
An-Institute / Moses Mendelssohn Zentrum für europäisch-jüdische Studien e. V.
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

