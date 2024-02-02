Schließen

Relationship between COVID-19 threat beliefs and individual differences in demographics, personality, and related beliefs

  Individual differences in demographics, personality, and other related beliefs are associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat beliefs. However, the relative contributions of these different types of individual differences to COVID-19 threat beliefs are not known. In this study, a total of 1,700 participants in Croatia (68% female; age 18-86 years) completed a survey that included questions about COVID-19 risks, questions about related beliefs including vaccination beliefs, trust in the health system, trust in scientists, and trust in the political system, the HEXACO 60 personality inventory, as well as demographic questions about gender, age, chronic diseases, and region. We used hierarchical regression analyses to examine the proportion of variance explained by demographics, personality, and other related beliefs. All three types of individual differences explained a part of the variance of COVID-19 threat beliefs, with related beliefs explaining the largest part. Personality facets explained a slightly larger amount of variance than personality factors. These results have implications for communication about COVID-19.

Metadaten
Author details:Ana ButkovicGND, Mirta GalesicGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.831199
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35250775
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/02
Tag:COVID-19 threat beliefs; individual differences; personality; trust;; vaccination
Volume:13
Article number:831199
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

