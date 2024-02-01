Schließen

Horizontal and vertical fluxes of particulate matter during wind erosion on arable land in the province La Pampa, Argentina

  • A detailed analysis of horizontal and vertical particulate matter (PM) fluxes during wind erosion has been done, based on measurements of PM smaller than 10, 2.5, and 1.0 mu mm, at windward and leeward positions on a measuring field. The three fractions of PM measurement are differently influenced by the increasing wind and shear velocities of the wind. The measured concentrations of the coarser fractions of the fine dust, PM10, and PM2.5, increase with wind and shear velocity, whereas the PM1.0 concentrations show no clear correlation to the shear velocity. The share of PM2.5 on PM10 depends on the measurement height and wind speed and varies between 4 and 12 m/s at the 1 m height ranging from 25% to 7% (average 10%), and at the 4 m height from 39% to 23% (average 30%). Although general relationships between wind speed, PM concentration, and horizontal and vertical fluxes could be found, the contribution of the measuring field was very low, as balances of incoming and outgoing fluxes show. Consequently, the measured PM concentrationsA detailed analysis of horizontal and vertical particulate matter (PM) fluxes during wind erosion has been done, based on measurements of PM smaller than 10, 2.5, and 1.0 mu mm, at windward and leeward positions on a measuring field. The three fractions of PM measurement are differently influenced by the increasing wind and shear velocities of the wind. The measured concentrations of the coarser fractions of the fine dust, PM10, and PM2.5, increase with wind and shear velocity, whereas the PM1.0 concentrations show no clear correlation to the shear velocity. The share of PM2.5 on PM10 depends on the measurement height and wind speed and varies between 4 and 12 m/s at the 1 m height ranging from 25% to 7% (average 10%), and at the 4 m height from 39% to 23% (average 30%). Although general relationships between wind speed, PM concentration, and horizontal and vertical fluxes could be found, the contribution of the measuring field was very low, as balances of incoming and outgoing fluxes show. Consequently, the measured PM concentrations are determined from a variety of sources, such as traffic on unpaved roads, cattle drives, tillage operations, and wind erosion, and thus, represent all components of land use and landscape structure in the near and far surroundings of the measuring field. The current results may reflect factors from the landscape scale rather than the influence of field-related variables. The measuring devices used to monitor PM concentrations showed differences of up to 20%, which led to considerable deviations when determining total balances. Differences up to 67% between the calculated fluxes prove the necessity of a previous calibration of the devices used. (c) 2022 International Research and Training Centre on Erosion and Sedimentation/the World Association for Sedimentation and Erosion Research.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nicole SiegmundORCiDGND, Roger FunkORCiD, Michael SommerORCiDGND, Fernando Avecilla, Juan Esteban Panebianco, Laura Antonela Iturri, Daniel Eduardo Buschiazzo
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijsrc.2022.01.004
ISSN:1001-6279
ISSN:2589-7284
Title of parent work (English):International journal of sediment research
Publisher:IRTCES
Place of publishing:Beijing
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/01
Tag:Field measurements; Horizontal; PM balances; PM10, PM2.5 and PM1.0 concentrations; Vertical flux; flux
Volume:37
Issue:5
Number of pages:14
First page:539
Last Page:552
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) of Germany; DFG-GZ; National; Council for Research and Technology of Argentina (CONICET)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.