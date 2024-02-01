Schließen

Mitochondrial genomes of the freshwater monogonont rotifer Brachionus fernandoi and of two additional B. calyciflorus sensu stricto lineages from Germany and the USA (Rotifera, Brachionidae)

  • The Brachionus calyciflorus species complex was recently subdivided into four species, but genetic resources to resolve phylogenetic relationships within this complex are still lacking. We provide two complete mitochondrial (mt) genomes from B. calyciflorus sensu stricto (Germany, USA) and the mt coding sequences (cds) from a German B. fernandoi. Phylogenetic analysis placed our B. calyciflorus sensu stricto strains close to the published genomes of B. calyciflorus, forming the putative sister species to B. fernandoi. Global representatives of B. calyciflorus sensu stricto (i.e. Europe, USA, and China) are genetically closer related to each other than to B. fernandoi (average pairwise nucleotide diversity 0.079 intraspecific vs. 0.254 interspecific).

Author details:Katrin KiemelORCiDGND, Binia De CahsanORCiDGND, Sofia ParaskevopoulouORCiD, Guntram WeithoffORCiDGND, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23802359.2022.2060765
ISSN:2380-2359
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35478860
Title of parent work (English):Mitochondrial DNA. Part B-Resources
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/02/01
Tag:Brachionus; Brachionus calyciflorus s; Mitogenome; cryptic species; fernandoi; monogonont rotifer
Volume:7
Issue:4
Number of pages:3
First page:646
Last Page:648
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [DFG-GRK 2118]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

