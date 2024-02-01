Schließen

A taxonomy of video genres as a scaffolding strategy for video making in education

  • This research paper aims to introduce a novel practitioner-oriented and research-based taxonomy of video genres. This taxonomy can serve as a scaffolding strategy to support educators throughout the entire educational system in creating videos for pedagogical purposes. A taxonomy of video genres is essential as videos are highly valued resources among learners. Although the use of videos in education has been extensively researched and well-documented in systematic research reviews, gaps remain in the literature. Predominantly, researchers employ sophisticated quantitative methods and similar approaches to measure the performance of videos. This trend has led to the emergence of a strong learning analytics research tradition with its embedded literature. This body of research includes analysis of performance of videos in online courses such as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Surprisingly, this same literature is limited in terms of research outlining approaches to designing and creating educational videos, which applies to bothThis research paper aims to introduce a novel practitioner-oriented and research-based taxonomy of video genres. This taxonomy can serve as a scaffolding strategy to support educators throughout the entire educational system in creating videos for pedagogical purposes. A taxonomy of video genres is essential as videos are highly valued resources among learners. Although the use of videos in education has been extensively researched and well-documented in systematic research reviews, gaps remain in the literature. Predominantly, researchers employ sophisticated quantitative methods and similar approaches to measure the performance of videos. This trend has led to the emergence of a strong learning analytics research tradition with its embedded literature. This body of research includes analysis of performance of videos in online courses such as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Surprisingly, this same literature is limited in terms of research outlining approaches to designing and creating educational videos, which applies to both video-based learning and online courses. This issue results in a knowledge gap, highlighting the need for developing pedagogical tools and strategies for video making. These can be found in frameworks, guidelines, and taxonomies, which can serve as scaffolding strategies. In contrast, there appears to be very few frameworks available for designing and creating videos for pedagogica purposes, apart from a few well-known frameworks. In this regard, this research paper proposes a novel taxonomy of video genres that educators can utilize when creating videos intended for use in either video-based learning environments or online courses. To create this taxonomy, a large number of videos from online courses were collected and analyzed using a mixed-method research design approach.show moreshow less

