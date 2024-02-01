Schließen

Klimaschutzklagen

  • The Paris Agreement enshrines the triad of mitigation, adaptation and resilience. In this connection, climate protection lawsuits are increasingly being filed. The question for the courts is whether or not they are functionally overburdened in view of the dimension of climate change and transformation. They will have to find a path between non-functional activism and misplaced restraint. Adapted from the usual introductory question for civil law cases, «Who wants what out of what from whom?», an overview of the subjects of dispute will be provided. Subsequently, the challenges of the courts of lower instance and the Federal Constitutional Court with regard to the separation of powers and the principle of democracy are presented. Particular attention is paid to the climate decision of the Federal Constitutional Court of March 24th, 2021.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian BickenbachORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):Swiss review of international and European law
Subtitle (German):Herausforderung für die deutsche Judikative
Publisher:Schulthess
Place of publishing:Zürich
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/01
Volume:33
Issue:3
Number of pages:21
First page:367
Last Page:387
Source:http://www.szier.ch/index.php?id=270
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht referiert

