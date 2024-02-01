Schließen

  • Thai MOOC Academy is a national digital learning platform that has been serving as a mechanism for promoting lifelong learning in Thailand since 2017. It has recently undergone significant improvements and upgrades, including the implementation of a credit bank system and a learner’s eportfolio system interconnected with the platform. Thai MOOC Academy is introducing a national credit bank system for accreditation and management, which allows for the transfer of expected learning outcomes and educational qualifications between formal education, non-formal education, and informal education. The credit bank system has five distinct features, including issuing forgery-prevented certificates, recording learning results, transferring external credits within the same wallet, accumulating learning results, and creating a QR code for verification purposes. The paper discusses the features and future potential of Thai MOOC Academy, as it is extended towards a sandbox for the national credit bank system in Thailand.

  • emoocs2023_online_s163-169.pdfeng
Metadaten
Anuchai Theeraroungchaisri, Thapanee Thammeta, Vorasuang Duangchinda, Jintavee Khlaisang
EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
extending the platform towards a sandbox for the National Credit Bank System in Thailand
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
2023/11/14
2023
2024/02/01
Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
