A metastandard for the international exchange of MOOCs
- The MOOChub is a joined web-based catalog of all relevant German and Austrian MOOC platforms that lists well over 750 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Automatically building such a catalog requires that all partners describe and publicly offer the metadata of their courses in the same way. The paper at hand presents the genesis of the idea to establish a common metadata standard and the story of its subsequent development. The result of this effort is, first, an open-licensed de-facto-standard, which is based on existing commonly used standards and second, a first prototypical platform that is using this standard: the MOOChub, which lists all courses of the involved partners. This catalog is searchable and provides a more comprehensive overview of basically all MOOCs that are offered by German and Austrian MOOC platforms. Finally, the upcoming developments to further optimize the catalog and the metadata standard are reported.
|Thomas StaubitzORCiDGND, Sebastian SerthORCiD, Max ThomasORCiD, Markus Koschutnig-EbnerORCiD, Florian RampeltORCiD, Alexander von Stetten, Andreas Wittke
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-624154
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62415
|EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
|the MOOChub as first prototype
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
|Article
|English
|2023/11/14
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2024/02/01
|Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
|15
|147
|161
|ST 670
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Referiert
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International