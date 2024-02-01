Schließen

Most industrialised countries have peaked carbon dioxide emissions during economic crises through strengthened structural change

  • As the climate targets tighten and countries are impacted by several crises, understanding how and under which conditions carbon dioxide emissions peak and start declining is gaining importance. We assess the timing of emissions peaks in all major emitters (1965–2019) and the extent to which past economic crises have impacted structural drivers of emissions contributing to emission peaks. We show that in 26 of 28 countries that have peaked emissions, the peak occurred just before or during a recession through the combined effect of lower economic growth (1.5 median percentage points per year) and decreasing energy and/or carbon intensity (0.7) during and after the crisis. In peak-and-decline countries, crises have typically magnified pre-existing improvements in structural change. In non-peaking countries, economic growth was less affected, and structural change effects were weaker or increased emissions. Crises do not automatically trigger peaks but may strengthen ongoing decarbonisation trends through several mechanisms.

Metadaten
Author details:Germán BersalliORCiD, Tim TröndleORCiDGND, Johan LilliestamORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-023-00687-8
ISSN:2662-4435
Title of parent work (English):Communications earth & environment
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/02/01
Tag:climate-change mitigation; economics; environmental economics; environmental studies
Volume:4
Issue:1
Number of pages:1
First page:44
Last Page:44
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

