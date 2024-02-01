Gamma-convergence of Onsager-Machlup functionals
- We derive Onsager-Machlup functionals for countable product measures on weighted l(p) subspaces of the sequence space R-N. Each measure in the product is a shifted and scaled copy of a reference probability measure on R that admits a sufficiently regular Lebesgue density. We study the equicoercivity and Gamma-convergence of sequences of Onsager-Machlup functionals associated to convergent sequences of measures within this class. We use these results to establish analogous results for probability measures on separable Banach or Hilbert spaces, including Gaussian, Cauchy, and Besov measures with summability parameter 1 <= p <= 2. Together with part I of this paper, this provides a basis for analysis of the convergence of maximum a posteriori estimators in Bayesian inverse problems and most likely paths in transition path theory.
|Birzhan AyanbayevORCiD, Ilja KlebanovORCiD, Han Cheng LieORCiD, Tim J. SullivanORCiDGND
|II. Infinite product measures on Banach spaces
