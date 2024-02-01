Schließen

Gamma-convergence of Onsager-Machlup functionals

  • We derive Onsager-Machlup functionals for countable product measures on weighted l(p) subspaces of the sequence space R-N. Each measure in the product is a shifted and scaled copy of a reference probability measure on R that admits a sufficiently regular Lebesgue density. We study the equicoercivity and Gamma-convergence of sequences of Onsager-Machlup functionals associated to convergent sequences of measures within this class. We use these results to establish analogous results for probability measures on separable Banach or Hilbert spaces, including Gaussian, Cauchy, and Besov measures with summability parameter 1 <= p <= 2. Together with part I of this paper, this provides a basis for analysis of the convergence of maximum a posteriori estimators in Bayesian inverse problems and most likely paths in transition path theory.

Metadaten
Author details:Birzhan AyanbayevORCiD, Ilja KlebanovORCiD, Han Cheng LieORCiD, Tim J. SullivanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6420/ac3f82
ISSN:0266-5611
ISSN:1361-6420
Title of parent work (English):Inverse problems : an international journal of inverse problems, inverse methods and computerised inversion of data
Subtitle (English):II. Infinite product measures on Banach spaces
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/28
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/02/01
Tag:Bayesian inverse problems; Gamma-convergence; Onsager-Machlup functional; estimation; maximum a posteriori; small ball probabilities; transition path theory
Volume:38
Issue:2
Article number:025006
Number of pages:35
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [415980428]; DFG [TrU-2, EF1-10,; EXC-2046/1, 390685689, 318763901-SFB1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

