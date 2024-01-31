Schließen

Visualizing students flows to monitor persistence

  • Founded in 2013, OpenClassrooms is a French online learning company that offers both paid courses and free MOOCs on a wide range of topics, including computer science and education. In 2021, in partnership with the EDA research unit, OpenClassrooms shared a database to solve the problem of how to increase persistence in their paid courses, which consist of a series of MOOCs and human mentoring. Our statistical analysis aims to identify reasons for dropouts that are due to the course design rather than demographic predictors or external factors.We aim to identify at-risk students, i.e. those who are on the verge of dropping out at a specific moment. To achieve this, we use learning analytics to characterize student behavior. We conducted data analysis on a sample of data related to the “Web Designers” and “Instructional Design” courses. By visualizing the student flow and constructing speed and acceleration predictors, we can identify which parts of the course need to be calibrated and when particular attention should be paid to theseFounded in 2013, OpenClassrooms is a French online learning company that offers both paid courses and free MOOCs on a wide range of topics, including computer science and education. In 2021, in partnership with the EDA research unit, OpenClassrooms shared a database to solve the problem of how to increase persistence in their paid courses, which consist of a series of MOOCs and human mentoring. Our statistical analysis aims to identify reasons for dropouts that are due to the course design rather than demographic predictors or external factors.We aim to identify at-risk students, i.e. those who are on the verge of dropping out at a specific moment. To achieve this, we use learning analytics to characterize student behavior. We conducted data analysis on a sample of data related to the “Web Designers” and “Instructional Design” courses. By visualizing the student flow and constructing speed and acceleration predictors, we can identify which parts of the course need to be calibrated and when particular attention should be paid to these at-risk students.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s121-131.pdfeng
    (678KB)

    SHA-512:358735d07e87577b37c08f2ba74a4bc47423b1ab647fd314047dfb52dfea68c0bf2d537addae2cf703cf2af8e592fea6ff40ba090b767c73549c915fca6e1b3f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mehdi KhaneboubiORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-623906
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62390
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/01/31
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:11
First page:121
Last Page:131
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.