Gefahr an jeder Ecke

Metadaten
Author details:Lisa TeckentrupORCiDGND
Title of parent work (German):Vielfalt in der Uckermark : Forschungsprojekte 2015 - 2018
Subtitle (German):wie die Landschaftsstruktur die Verteilung von Beutetieren beeinflusst
Publisher:oerding print GmbH
Place of publishing:Braunschweig
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2019
Publication year:2019
Release date:2024/01/30
Number of pages:2
First page:54
Last Page:55
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

