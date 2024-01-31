The state and the environment
- The limitations and possibilities of the state in solving societal problems are perennial issues in the political and policy sciences and increasingly so in studies of environmental politics. With the aim of better understanding the role of the state in addressing environmental degradation through policy making, this article investigates the nexus between the environmental policy outputs and the environmental performance. Drawing on three theoretical perspectives on the state and market nexus in the environmental dilemma, we identify five distinct pathways. We then examine the extent to which these pathways are manifested in the real world. Our empirical investigation covers up to 37 countries for the period 1970–2010. While we see no global pattern of linkages between policy outputs and performance, our exploratory analysis finds evidence of policy effects, which suggest that the state can, under certain circumstances, improve the environment through policy making.
|Author details:
|Andreas Duit, Sijeong Lim, Thomas SommererORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/polp.12561
|ISSN:
|1555-5623
|ISSN:
|1747-1346
|Title of parent work (English):
|Politics & policy
|Subtitle (English):
|environmental policy and performance in 37 countries 1970–2010
|Publisher:
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken, NJ
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/10/25
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/01/31
|Tag:
|comparative environmental politics; ecological modernization; environmental degradation; environmental policy effects; environmental policy performance; national ecological footprint; policy output; regulation; state; treadmill of production
huella ecológica; modernización ecológica; política ambiental comparada; regulación estatal
|Volume:
|51
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|1046
|Last Page:
|1068
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International