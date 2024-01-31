Schließen

The state and the environment

  • The limitations and possibilities of the state in solving societal problems are perennial issues in the political and policy sciences and increasingly so in studies of environmental politics. With the aim of better understanding the role of the state in addressing environmental degradation through policy making, this article investigates the nexus between the environmental policy outputs and the environmental performance. Drawing on three theoretical perspectives on the state and market nexus in the environmental dilemma, we identify five distinct pathways. We then examine the extent to which these pathways are manifested in the real world. Our empirical investigation covers up to 37 countries for the period 1970–2010. While we see no global pattern of linkages between policy outputs and performance, our exploratory analysis finds evidence of policy effects, which suggest that the state can, under certain circumstances, improve the environment through policy making.

Author details:Andreas Duit, Sijeong Lim, Thomas SommererORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/polp.12561
ISSN:1555-5623
ISSN:1747-1346
Title of parent work (English):Politics & policy
Subtitle (English):environmental policy and performance in 37 countries 1970–2010
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/10/25
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/01/31
Tag:comparative environmental politics; ecological modernization; environmental degradation; environmental policy effects; environmental policy performance; national ecological footprint; policy output; regulation; state; treadmill of production
huella ecológica; modernización ecológica; política ambiental comparada; regulación estatal
Volume:51
Issue:6
Number of pages:23
First page:1046
Last Page:1068
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

