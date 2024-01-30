Schließen

Profiling linguistic disability in german-speaking children

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Detlef Hansen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.21832/9781847696397
ISBN:978-1-8476-9639-7
Title of parent work (English):Assessing Grammar : the Languages of LARSP
Publisher:Multilingual Matters
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2012/03/08
Publication year:2012
Release date:2024/01/30
Number of pages:14
First page:77
Last Page:91
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.