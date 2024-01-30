Profiling linguistic disability in german-speaking children
|Author details:
|Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Detlef Hansen
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.21832/9781847696397
|ISBN:
|978-1-8476-9639-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|Assessing Grammar : the Languages of LARSP
|Publisher:
|Multilingual Matters
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2012/03/08
|Publication year:
|2012
|Release date:
|2024/01/30
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|77
|Last Page:
|91
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access